More iOS 17 beta 6 details revealed (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 17 beta 6 for the iPhone, they also released iOS 17 beta 6 for the iPad and watchOS 10 beta 10 for the Apple Watch, plus tvOS 17 beta 6 for the Apple TV and some new public betas as well.

We have already seen a couple of videos of iOS 17 beta 6 in action and now we have another one, this one is from Zollotech and it gives us more details about the latest iOS beta an what is coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.

Last week Apple changed its beta release schedule from every two weeks to weekly, so we are expecting to see a new beta of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 this week, probably tomorrow. We are expecting the final version of iOS 17 in September along with the new iPhone, we should also get iPadoS 17 and watchOS 10 at the same time.

Apple is rumored to announce its new iPhone at a press event on the 12th of September with pre-orders starting on the 15tha nf general release on the 22nd of September, if these dates are correct then we can expect IOS 17 to be released in the week of the 22nd of September. As soon as we get details on the exact release date of iOS 17 and the new iPhones, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



