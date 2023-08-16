What’s new in iOS 17 beta 6 (Video)

Earlier today we heard that Apple had released iOS 17 beta 6 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16 beta 6 for the iPad and watchOS 10 beta 6 for the Apple Watch, these new betas have been released to developers. Apple also released some new public betas at the same time.

Now we get to find out more information on what is included in the new iOS 17 beta 6 software, the video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new beta and the range of new features that are included in this update.

The new iOS 17 beta 6 software is now available for developers to download, you will need to be a registered developer to test the software out. Apple has also released a new Public Beta of iOS 17 and you can test this out by signing up for Apple’s public beta developer program.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 17 in September along with the new iPhone 15, a recent rumor has suggested that the smartphone will be made official at an Apple press event on the 12th of September and that it will be made available to pre-order on the 15th of September with a possible release date of the 22nd of September 2023.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



