More iOS 17.5 Beta 4 Detailed Revealed (Video)

The new iOS 17.5 Beta 4 is now available to registered developers. This update, spanning approximately 530 MB and sporting a new build number, is part of a broader initiative that encompasses not only iOS but also iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS. The progression towards a release candidate underscores Apple’s commitment to enhancing the overall user experience across its diverse range of devices. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us more details on the latest iOS beta.

Tackling Persistent Issues and Introducing Enhancements

The iOS 17.5 Beta 4 update addresses a spectrum of lingering issues while introducing a host of improvements. One notable fix is the resolution of a vexing wallpaper loading bug that had been plaguing users. However, some users may still encounter challenges with the alarm clock failing to sound reliably, potentially due to the Attention Aware feature in Face ID settings. Moreover, the issue with sharing contacts via Airdrop, which persisted from previous betas, remains unresolved in this iteration.

Wallpaper loading bug fixed , enhancing visual consistency

, enhancing visual consistency Alarm clock issues persist, possibly linked to Face ID’s Attention Aware feature

Airdrop contact sharing problem carried over from previous betas

Application Updates: iMovie, Apple Music, and Files App

This beta release brings notable updates to several key applications. iMovie, a popular video editing tool, has received its first update in seven months, likely incorporating new features and stability enhancements. Apple Music enthusiasts will appreciate the resolution of an issue that hindered downloads over cellular connections. Furthermore, the Files App has undergone improvements, particularly in its ability to handle annotations on large PDFs, benefiting users who frequently work with extensive documentation.

iMovie updated after a seven-month hiatus, potentially introducing new features and stability improvements

Apple Music bug affecting downloads over cellular connections resolved

Files App enhanced, especially in handling annotations on large PDFs

Refining the User Interface and Maintaining Performance

iOS 17.5 Beta 4 introduces subtle yet meaningful changes to the user interface. For instance, the detailed weather widget now features a reduced font size, exemplifying Apple’s meticulous attention to aesthetics and usability. Despite these refinements, the update maintains stable performance and battery life metrics, indicating that the new features and enhancements have not compromised device efficiency.

Subtle UI changes, such as reduced font size in the detailed weather widget

Performance and battery life remain stable, ensuring optimal device efficiency

Anticipation Builds for the “Let Loose” Event

As developers and users delve into the intricacies of iOS 17.5 Beta 4, Apple has piqued curiosity with the announcement of an upcoming event titled “Let Loose,” scheduled for May 7. This event is expected to unveil further updates or introduce new features, fueling excitement within the Apple community and among developers eager to leverage the latest advancements in their applications.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



