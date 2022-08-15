More iOS 16 public beta 3 features revealed (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16 public beta 3 to public beta testers, we previously saw a video of the software in action.

Apple also released iOS 16 beta 5 to developers, and a number of other betas for iPadOS, watchOS macOS and more.

Now we have a new video from Zollotech that gives us a look at the new iOS 16 public beta 3 and some more features that have been discovered in the software.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16 software update.

Apple’s iOS 16 will bring a new lock screen to the iPhone, this will feature a range of customizable widgets and more. The new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to come with an always-on display, we are expecting specific lock screen features for these new handsets.

There is also a new Lock Down mode which is designed to help you if you are facing a security issue on your iPhone. There will be a wide range of updates for existing app kike Safari, Mail and many more.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 16 in September along with the new iPhone 14 smartphones, iPadOS 16 is expected in October as is the new macOS 13 Ventura. As soon as we get some details on when these updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

