More iOS 16.2 details revealed (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 2 and iPadOS 16.2 to developers. They also released iOS 16.2 public beta 2 and iPadOS 16.2 public beta 2 to public beta testers.

We have already seen some videos of the new iOS 16.2 software in action and now we get to find out more details about what is coming to the iPhone in this update.

As we can see from the video, this update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, it will also come with various performance improvements and bug fixes.

Some of the new features that are coming in this release will include support for Stage Manager on the M1 and M2 iPad models, plus there is also a new Home App architecture.

There is also a new cross-platform collaboration app called FreeForm, this app is designed to be used for sketching, adding notes, drawing, and more and it works with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac and you can collaborate with others in the app.

Apple is expected to release the final version of iOS 16.2 in December, and rumors have suggested that the update will land around the middle of December. As soon as we get some confirmation of exactly when the update is expected to be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch





