More iOS 15.2 features revealed (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15.2 beta 3 and we have already iOS 15.2 of the software in action and now we have another video.

The video below from Zollotech gives us another look at the iOS 15.2 software for the iPhone and also some new features headed to the device.

Some of the new features coming to the iPhone in this update will include the new Legacy Contact feature which allows you to set up someone who can access the content on your device in the event of your death. They will also be able to access your iCloud accounts as well as your device. This is a useful feature that could help family’s access content when they lose a loved one.

There are also some updates for the Find My app which include a new option for ‘Items That Can Track Me’, this will show items nearby that could be used to track your location.

Apple has also updated the Hide My Email feature in these new iOS 15.2 beta 3 software, you will not be able to select this feature from within the mail app.

Apple is expected to release a new beta of iOS 15.2 this week, we should get the fourth beta of the software sometime tomorrow.

We are expecting to get the final version of the software around the end of November along with the iPadOS 15.2 updates, tvOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, and macOS Monterey 12.1

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

