More details revealed on the new Honda HR-V hybrid

The new Honda HR-V hybrid was shown off last month and now Honda has revealed some more details about the car.

Honda HR-V e:HEV is powered by Honda’s two motor hybrid power train technology, the car is powered by a 1.5 litre turbo charged petrol engine and two electric motors.

Honda’s proven e:HEV hybrid technology delivers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, with responsive performance and impressive fuel efficiency. It comprises two compact, powerful electric motors connected to a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, with peak power output from the propulsion motor of 96 kW (131 PS) and maximum torque of 253Nm at 4,500 rpm.

The e:HEV set-up includes three interchangeable drive modes, automatically selected for the prevailing driving requirements. For ultimate efficiency, the HR-V pulls off in electric mode, seamlessly changing to hybrid mode when the engine is under high-torque demand, with the petrol engine used when driving at higher, more constant speeds. The driving dynamics are enhanced through the various performance modes – Sport, Normal and Econ, while the additional drive mode B can be selected through the gear shifter for stronger regenerative braking and a more EV-like experience. The level of energy regeneration and the strength of the deceleration effect can be adjusted to suit the driver’s preference by using Deceleration Selector behind the steering wheel, to provide a variety of driving experiences.

You can find out more information about the new Honda HR-V hybrid over at Honda at the link below.

Source Honda

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals