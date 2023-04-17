More details on the Apple AR/VR Headset

The Apple AR/VR Headset is coming at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June, the device will launch for developers in June and then we are expecting it to go on sale later in the year, the device is rumored to be called the Apple Reality Pro.

Now we have some more details about what Apple has planned for the device, the news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter

With the Reality headset — which I detailed in-depth here — Apple is preparing for a future beyond the iPhone and iPad. I’m told the device will come with a clear story for developers — in terms of how they’ll want to use it — and much of the weeklong conference will showcase the headset’s on-board App Store and accompanying tools.

Many executives at the company believe the device will have a slow start but eventually has the opportunity to replace the iPhone. In any case, the headset is unlikely to go on sale for several months after its unveiling, giving developers time to create mixed-reality apps and services.

Apple has apparently planned to launch their Apple AR/VR Headset headset around September time, this was when the device was due to be unveiled at a press event in March, but this event was delayed. Now it looks like the new Apple AR and VR device will go on sale just in time for the holidays so probably sometime in November or early December. As soon as we get some more information about the device we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: Ahmed Chenni / Freelancer





