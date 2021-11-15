More details on the 2022 iMac Pro

The 2022 iMac Pro is expected to launch next year and now we have some more details on the device and what we can expect from it.

The design of the new iMac Pro is expected to be similar to the design of the 24 inch iMac that is currently available to buy.

The new iMac Pro will have a larger display, the exact size is not known as yet, it could be somewhere between 27 and 32 inches. The display will come with black bezels and not the white bezels like on the 24-inch model and the bezels will be much slimmer than the current 27 inch iMac.

We can expect a choice of the new M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple Silicon processors, these recently launched in Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptops. We are also expecting various RAM and storage options for the new iMac.

The newly designed iMac Pro should come with a wide range of ports, this is expected to include USC-C, Thunderbolt, HDMI, and an SD card slot.

The new 2022 iMac Pro is rumored to start at around $2,000, we are expecting the top model to cost considerably more than this.

As yet it is not clear exactly when Apple will launch their new iMac Pro, as soon as we get some more details on the device we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit Apple Tomorrow

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals