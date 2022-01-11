27 inch iMac Pro launching in 2022

It looks like we have some more details on the new larger iMac, the device could be called the iMac Pro and it will come with a 27 inch display.

The new 27 inch iMac Pro will apparently feature a Mini LED display and it will be offered with both the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, these recently launched with the new MacBook Pro.

The device will apparently come with at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, there should be other RAM and storage options and it may come with up to 8TB of storage like the MacBook Pro.

The device will feature dark bezels, not the light ones like the 24 inch model and it will have a similar design to the existing model. Pricing for this new 27 inch iMac Pro will start at around $2,000, we can expect the top model to cost considerably more than that.

iMac (Pro)

Promotion and Mini Led

Base model 16gb Ram 512gb Storage

M1 Pro and Max

Dark bezels

HDMI, SD Card, Usb C

Similar design to iMac 24 and Pro Display XDR

Starting price at or over 2000 dollars

Ethernet on brick standard

Face ID was tested (Not confirmed)

1H 2022 — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 30, 2021

As yet we do not have any details on when the new Mac Pro will launch, we are expecting the device to be made available sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

Source @dylandkt, MacRumors

Image Credit: Unboxing Videos

