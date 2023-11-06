More details on iOS 17.2 (Video)

The latest iOS 17.2 beta release introduces a suite of anticipated features, enhancing user experience and device functionality. A standout addition is the innovative Journal App, initially showcased alongside iOS 17, which is now poised for its debut on the iPhone through the current update. The app offers a personalized daily journaling experience, allowing the integration of multimedia elements such as photographs and music tracks, adding richness to your entries.

Furthermore, the beta version of iOS 17.2 fortifies communication security with the inclusion of iMessage Contact Key Verification. It also elevates the music listening experience by introducing Collaborative playlists within Apple Music, along with other enhancements designed to refine the overall Apple Music service. This update underscores Apple’s commitment to continuous improvement and user-centric innovation.

As Apple has only released the first beta so far it will be a while before the final version of the software lands, we are expecting this to happen either at the end of November or the start of December.

Source & Image Credit Brandon Butch