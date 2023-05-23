More details on iOS 16.6 beta 1

Yesterday we heard that Apple has released iOS 16.6 beta 1 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 for the iPad, watchOS 9.5 beta 1 for the Apple Watch, and macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 1 for the Mac.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16.6 software in action, and now we have another video that gives us another look at the latest beta of Apple’s iOS, the latest video is from Brandon Butch.

As we can see from the video, the iOS 16.6 software update will bring some new features to the iPhone, the update will also come with a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Apple just released their iOS 16,5 software update last week, this update included a range of new features, you can see what was included in the release notes below:

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

– Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

– Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

As this is the first beta of iOS 16.6 beta 1 it will be a while before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting this to happen sometime in June, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

