More details on iOS 16.5 Beta 4 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.5 Beta 4 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16.5 beta 4 for the iPad, plus watchOS 9,5 beta 4, tvOS 16.5 beta 4, HomePodOS 16.5 beta 4, and macOS 13.4 beta 4 for the Mac.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16.5 Beta 4 software in action and now we have another one, the latest video is from Brandon Butch and it gives us more details on this new beta.

This update brings the new screen recording feature to Siri, this is not a new feature, but you will be able to use voice commands with Siri, to make screen recordings on your iPhone. This update also brings a new Sports section to Apple News and more.

As we can see from the video, the new iOS 16.5 software update will bring some new features to the iPhone, the update will also come with a range of performance improvements and some bug fixes.

As this is the fourth beta of iOS 16.5, we are expecting Apple to release iOS 16.5 Release Candidate next week, if there are no issues found in that software then we can expect the final version of iOS 16.5 to be released the following week.

The new beta of iOS 16.5 is now available for both developers and public beta testers to try out, as soon as we get some details on exactly when the final software will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch





