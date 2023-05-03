What’s new in iOS 16.5 beta 4 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.5 beta 4 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16.5 beta 4, watchOS 9.5 beta 4 for the Apple Watch, and macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 4 for the Mac.

Now we get to find out what is new in the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 16.4 in a new video from Zollotech, let’s find out some more information about what is coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.5.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.5 software update, this new beta does not include a modem update, there was one released in the third beta last week.

The iOS 16.5 software makes some changes to the Wallpapers on the iPhone, plus some changes to the Apple Wallet and more. This update will bring a new Sports section to Apple News on the iPhone.

Another new feature coming to the iPhone is the ability to use Apple’s Siri to take screen recordings on the iPhone, you will be able to use voice commands to start and stop screen recordings on the iPhone.

As this is the fourth beta in the series we are expecting Apple to release iOS 16.5 Release Candidate next week and then the final version of the software may land the week after that.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals