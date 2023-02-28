More details on iOS 16.4 beta 1 (Video)

The new iOS 16.4 beta 1 software was released just over a week ago, we may end up seeing the second beta sometime this week.

We previously saw a video of the new beta of iOS 16.4 in action and now we have another video. This one is from Zollotech and it gives us some more information on what is coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.4 software update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features and changes coming to the iPhone with this release.

This includes the way betas are installed on your device, you will now need to be a registered developer or a public beta tester and signed in to install the software. So basically the betas will now be tied to your Apple ID.

iOS 16.4 will also bring some changes to the 5G options on the iPhone, plus a new range of Emoji in messages, these are for the Unicode 15 standards. There are also some new features for Apple Music and more.

The new iOS 16.4 beta 1 is now available for developers to try out, we are also expecting to see the second one soon. It will be a little while before we see the final version of iOS 16.4, this is expected to happen around the end of March. As soon as we get some details on the release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





