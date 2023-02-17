What’s new in iOS 16.4 beta 1 (Video)

Apple has finally released iOS 16.4 beta 1 for the iPhone and they also released iPadOS 16.4 beta 1 for the iPad.

Now we get to find out what is new in the first beta of iOS 16.4 in a new video from Zollotech, let’s find out what Apple has included in this new beta.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the new iOS 16.4 update.

This new beta comes with a modem update that is designed to improve connectivity and call quality, we normally get a modem update with a new release.

There are also some changes to the way software updates are done in relation to developer betas and public betas.

There are also some changes to the 5G options on the iPhone, plus a new range of Emoji in messages, these are for the Unicode 15 standards.

The new iOS 16.4 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.4 beta 1 are now available to download for registered developers, we are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta of the software sometime soon.

We are expecting the final versions of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 to be released next month, probably around the end of the month.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





