More details on iOS 15.2 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15.2 beta 2 and we are expecting beta 3 to be released this week and now we et to find out more details about the software.

We previously saw a hands-on video of the iOS 15.2 beta 2 software and now we have a follow-up video from Zollotech. The video below gives us more details on what is coming to the iPhone in this release.

This update brings the new Legacy Contact feature, which allows you to set up a Legacy Contact that will be allowed to access your device and your Apple accounts in the event of your death. This is a useful feature as people have had issues with this in the past when they have lost a loved one and been unable to access their accounts or devices.

There are also some updates for the Find My app which include a new option for ‘Items That Can Track Me’, this will show items nearby that could be used to track your location.

There are also updates to Hide My Email, this will now be available directly within the email application when this update is released.

We are expecting the iPhone to get the iOS 15.2 software update sometime around the end of November, as soon as we get some more details on the release date, we will let you know.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals