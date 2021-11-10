Here is another  look at iOS 15.2 beta 2 (Video)

Earlier today we heard that Apple had released iOS 15.2 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.2 beta 2 for the iPad, plus macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 2 and watchOS 8.3 beta 2.

We previously got to have a look at the new iOS 15.2 beta 2 software on video and now we get to have another look at the OS in a new video from Brandon Butch.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the release of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2.

This update includes the Legacy Contact feature that allows you to select a person who can have access to your device and all of the content stored on it if you die.

There are also some updates for the Find My app which include a new option for ‘Items That Can Track Me’, this will show items nearby that could be used to track your location.

There is now a new feature in the latest iOS 15.2 beta for the Hide My Email feature which is now available within the Mail app on the iPhone.

As yet we do not have a release date for the new iOS 15.2 software, we are expecting it to be released around the end of November along with iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, and macOS Monterey 12.1.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

