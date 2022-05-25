More BMW iX M60 EV details revealed

The new BMW iX M60 EV was unveiled back in January, the car is due to go on sale soon and now BMW has released more details about the car.

The carmaker has released lots of new photos and some videos of the new BMW iX M60, the car will come with impressive performance, including up to 619 horsepower and 1.015 Nm or torque.

The BMW iX M60 accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in only 3.8 seconds. The vehement power delivery of its M specific electric drive continues steadily into high load ranges, so that the increase in speed also remains almost constant up to the electronically limited maximum speed of 250 km/h. The range of the BMW iX M60 determined in the WLTP test cycle is up to 561 kilometres.

The BMW iX M60 combines its typical M performance characteristics with the exceptionally advanced technology of the BMW Group’s new future modular system in the areas of automated driving, operation, connectivity and digital services. This creates an experience of premium mobility that is unique in the competitive environment. The completely redeveloped interior architecture also contributes to this, creating an exceptionally generous feeling of space.

You can find out more details about the new BMW iX M60 EV over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW

