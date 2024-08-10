More Apple Vision Air Details Leaked

Apple fans are buzzing with excitement as new details emerge about the company’s upcoming augmented reality (AR) devices, the Vision Pro 2 and Vision Air. These highly anticipated products promise to transform the way we interact with technology, offering significant improvements and cost reductions compared to the current Vision Pro. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details on the new cheaper Apple AR headset.

Vision Pro 2: Pushing the Boundaries of AR Technology

The Vision Pro 2 is set to replace the current Vision Pro, which was introduced at WWDC 2023 and released in the US in February 2024. As Apple continues to expand its rollout to multiple countries by mid-2024, the Vision Pro 2 is poised to take the AR experience to new heights. This next-generation device is expected to feature:

Advanced hardware, including the latest M series chip, possibly the M6, for enhanced performance and efficiency

Improved user experience with the introduction of Vision OS 2 later this year

A potential price reduction to around $2,500, making it more accessible to a broader audience

With these upgrades, the Vision Pro 2 aims to solidify Apple’s position as a leader in the AR market, offering users a seamless and immersive experience that blends the digital and physical worlds.

Vision Air: Bringing AR to the Masses

Alongside the Vision Pro 2, Apple is also developing a budget-friendly alternative called the Vision Air. This device is designed to cater to consumers who want to experience AR technology without breaking the bank. While the Vision Air may have lower resolution screens and fewer features compared to its higher-end counterpart, it still promises to deliver an impressive AR experience. Key aspects of the Vision Air include:

Less powerful chips or reliance on external devices like iPhones or iPads for processing

A possible price range between $1,700 and $2,000, making it a more affordable option for consumers

Integration with Vision OS 2, ensuring a seamless user experience across Apple’s AR ecosystem

By offering the Vision Air at a lower price point, Apple aims to democratize AR technology and make it accessible to a wider audience, fostering widespread adoption and innovation in the field.

The Road Ahead: Apple’s AR Timeline

While the Vision Pro 2 and Vision Air are generating significant buzz, Apple is taking a measured approach to its AR product releases. No new Vision Pro model is expected until late 2026, with possible availability in 2027. This timeline suggests that Apple is focusing on refining its current offerings and perfecting the user experience before introducing new models.

In the meantime, Apple continues to invest in AR technology, with the highly anticipated Apple glasses on the horizon as a separate upcoming product. As the company’s AR ecosystem grows and evolves, users can expect a seamless integration of hardware and software, with Vision OS 2 introducing new features later this year to enhance the overall experience.

The future of AR is bright, and Apple is at the forefront of this exciting technology. With the Vision Pro 2 and Vision Air, the company is poised to redefine the way we interact with the world around us, blurring the lines between the digital and physical realms. As these devices become more accessible and powerful, the possibilities for innovation and creativity are endless, promising a future where AR is an integral part of our daily lives.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals