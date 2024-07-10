More Apple CarPlay Features Added in iOS 18 Beta 3

The latest iOS 18 Beta 3 update introduces a range of enhancements and new features to Apple CarPlay, focusing on improving the user experience and overall functionality. These updates encompass various aspects of CarPlay, including the app selector, Siri interactions, connectivity, accessibility, and more. Let’s dive into the key changes that iOS 18 Beta 3 brings to Apple CarPlay. The video below from Half Man Half tech gives us mnore detaiols on the latest Apple CarPlay features.

Streamlined App Selector

One of the most noticeable changes in the iOS 18 Beta 3 update is the modification of the app selector in Apple CarPlay. The third app view option has been removed, resulting in a more streamlined interface. This change aims to simplify navigation through your apps while driving, making it easier and quicker to access the desired app without unnecessary distractions.

Enhanced Siri Interactions

Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, has undergone refinements in its interaction within CarPlay. The option to select Siri responses through the car’s radio or speakers has been removed, ensuring a more consistent user experience. This change simplifies how you interact with Siri, making it more intuitive and seamless.

Additionally, a new Siri icon depicting Apple intelligence has been introduced. This update enhances Siri’s ability to handle app-based tasks, allowing you to accomplish more using voice commands. Siri’s suggestions have also become more intelligent, providing you with relevant app tasks based on your usage patterns, making your CarPlay experience more personalized and efficient.

Improved Connectivity and Reliability

iOS 18 Beta 3 addresses Bluetooth connectivity issues, particularly those experienced with specific BMW Series cars. This fix ensures a more stable and reliable connection between your iPhone and the car’s infotainment system, reducing the occurrence of dropped connections and enhancing the overall CarPlay experience.

Accessibility Enhancements for Inclusive Usage

Apple has expanded the accessibility settings in CarPlay with the introduction of a new submenu. This update includes several features designed to make CarPlay more inclusive and accessible to a wider range of users:

Color filters for colorblind users, allowing better visual perception of the interface

Bold text option for improved screen readability

Voice control feature for hands-free operation

These enhancements demonstrate Apple’s commitment to making CarPlay more user-friendly and accessible to everyone, regardless of their specific needs or preferences.

User Interface and Visual Updates

iOS 18 Beta 3 brings several visual updates to CarPlay, enhancing the overall aesthetics and user experience. Siri’s user interface has received a facelift with new animations for triggering Siri. You now have the option to choose the intrusiveness of Siri’s display, allowing for a more personalized interaction that suits your preferences.

Maps visuals have also been slightly updated, with changes to icons and overall aesthetics. However, it’s worth noting that the pinch-to-zoom functionality is still absent, which may affect how you interact with maps while driving.

Expanded Messaging Capabilities

Message notifications in CarPlay now display profile pictures or initials, making it easier for you to identify senders at a glance. This visual cue enhances the messaging experience and allows for quicker recognition of incoming messages.

Moreover, CarPlay now supports popular third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp, Teams, and Telegram. This expansion enables you to stay connected with your contacts across various platforms, directly from your car’s infotainment system.

Less Intrusive Siri Banners

Siri response banners have been updated to be less intrusive, ensuring a more seamless interaction with the virtual assistant. This change allows you to receive Siri’s responses without them taking over the entire screen, maintaining your focus on the road while still providing the necessary information.

The iOS 18 Beta 3 update brings a host of improvements and new features to Apple CarPlay, aimed at enhancing the overall user experience and functionality. By addressing key areas such as app selection, Siri interaction, connectivity, accessibility, and visual enhancements, Apple continues to refine and elevate CarPlay, making it an even more integral and valuable part of your driving experience. These updates demonstrate Apple’s commitment to providing a seamless, intuitive, and inclusive CarPlay interface that caters to the diverse needs of its users.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



