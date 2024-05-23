More Android 15 Beta 2 Features Revealed

Android 15 Beta 2 introduces a plethora of new features and enhancements, focusing on improving user experience, privacy, and functionality. This update brings significant changes to screen casting, private space management, volume controls, and various settings, while also addressing some existing bugs and performance issues. Let’s dive into the details of what Android 15 Beta 2 has to offer.

Screen Casting: Enhanced Privacy and Control

One of the most notable improvements in Android 15 Beta 2 revolves around screen casting. With this update, notifications are automatically hidden during screen mirroring sessions, ensuring that your private information remains confidential. This feature adds an extra layer of privacy, preventing sensitive data from being inadvertently shared while casting your screen.

Moreover, Android 15 Beta 2 gives you the flexibility to disable screen share protections if desired. This option grants you more control over what is shared during screen mirroring, allowing you to customize your experience based on your specific needs and preferences.

Private Space Management: Streamlined and Accessible

Managing your private space becomes more intuitive and efficient with Android 15 Beta 2. The update introduces the ability to uninstall apps directly from the private space, eliminating the need to switch between different modes or menus. Additionally, a new icon in the scroll bar makes accessing your private space more convenient and easily discoverable.

Android 15 Beta 2 also enhances transparency by making apps in private space visible in the battery usage list. This feature allows you to monitor the impact of private space apps on your device’s battery life, enabling you to make informed decisions about app management and optimization.

Furthermore, the process of selecting profiles for settings and keyboard has been streamlined, simplifying the configuration of your private space preferences.

Volume Controls: Haptic Feedback and Do Not Disturb Enhancements

Android 15 Beta 2 brings notable updates to volume controls, enhancing the overall user experience. One of the key additions is the introduction of haptic feedback for volume adjustments. This feature provides tactile feedback when you change the volume levels, offering a more immersive and responsive interaction with your device.

The update also improves the interaction with the Do Not Disturb mode, making it easier to manage notifications and minimize interruptions. With these enhancements, you can fine-tune your audio settings and create a more personalized and distraction-free environment.

Floating Button for App Restart: Android 15 Beta 2 introduces a convenient floating button that simplifies the process of restarting apps. This feature allows you to quickly restart an app without navigating through multiple menus or settings.

Android 15 Beta 2 introduces a convenient floating button that simplifies the process of restarting apps. This feature allows you to quickly restart an app without navigating through multiple menus or settings. Blocking Suggested Apps: You now have more control over app recommendations with the ability to block suggested apps directly from the shortcuts menu. This feature empowers you to curate your app experience and avoid unwanted suggestions.

You now have more control over app recommendations with the ability to block suggested apps directly from the shortcuts menu. This feature empowers you to curate your app experience and avoid unwanted suggestions. Quick Settings Tile for Hearing Devices: A new Quick Settings tile specifically designed for hearing devices has been added, providing easy access to hearing-related settings and controls.

A new Quick Settings tile specifically designed for hearing devices has been added, providing easy access to hearing-related settings and controls. Visual Tweaks in Biometric Authentication: The user interface for biometric authentication has undergone visual tweaks, enhancing the overall look and feel of the authentication process.

Settings Menu: Reorganization and New Options

Android 15 Beta 2 brings a reorganized settings menu, improving navigation and accessibility. The passwords and accounts menu has been renamed and restructured, making it easier to locate and manage your credentials and linked accounts.

In a step towards inclusivity, a new grammatical gender option has been introduced in the developer settings. This addition allows developers to test and optimize their apps for different grammatical gender preferences.

The predictive back gesture, which anticipates user actions and provides a more fluid navigation experience, is now enabled by default. This enhancement aims to improve overall user interaction and reduce accidental app closures.

Additionally, Android 15 Beta 2 introduces a new system notification icon, giving the operating system a fresh and distinctive visual identity.

Bugs and Performance Issues: Room for Improvement

While Android 15 Beta 2 brings numerous improvements and new features, it is important to acknowledge the presence of some bugs and performance issues. Users have reported a dim wallpaper bug, which affects the visual experience and may cause the wallpaper to appear darker than intended.

Occasional overheating has also been observed, which can impact device performance and battery life. This issue may be more prominent in certain usage scenarios or with specific apps, and it requires further investigation and optimization.

Furthermore, some users have noted battery life issues compared to the stable version of Android. This suggests that there is still room for improvement in terms of power management and efficiency.

Conclusion:

Android 15 Beta 2 represents a significant step forward in terms of user experience, privacy, and functionality. With enhanced screen casting controls, streamlined private space management, improved volume controls, and various settings enhancements, this update aims to provide a more intuitive and personalized experience for Android users.

While the presence of bugs and performance issues is a reminder that this is still a beta version, the introduction of new features and improvements demonstrates Google’s commitment to refining and enhancing the Android operating system.

As always, user feedback plays a crucial role in shaping the future of Android. If you have encountered any additional features or issues not mentioned in this article, we encourage you to share your experiences and contribute to the ongoing development process.

Source & Image Credit: In Depth Tech Reviews



