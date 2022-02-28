Morbius film starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona

Over weekend Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new quick teaser trailer for the new Morbius film starring Jared Leto that will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide of April 1, 2021. Check out the new vinaigrette released this week and the original Morbius trailer unveiled last November 2021. Sony Entertainment will be releasing a new trailer for the Morbius film today and as soon as it is released we will keep you up to speed as always.

Morbius stars Jared Leto as Michael Morbius alongside Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. “After announcing plans for a new shared universe of films inspired by Spider-Man characters beginning with Venom (2018), Sony began developing a film based on Morbius.”

“One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Source : Sony

