New Mophie “Snap” range launched for iPhone



Accessory maker ZAGG has introduced a new Mophie range this week in the form of Snap designed for Apple’s latest iPhones equipped with MagSafe connectivity. ZAGG’s new Snap line is a new ecosystem of accessories compatible with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models and that brings the convenience of a magnetic hold to any device. Check out the video below for a quick overview of all the different accessories now available in the Snap range with prices starting from $20 for the Snap adapter.

“Using an array of magnets, Snap accessories make it easy to attach or detach power and lifestyle accessories. Even wireless power is easier than ever. Snap accessories take your devices to a whole new level with portable power, cases, wireless charging, and much more.”

– Snap vent mount ($29.95) – Magnetically attach an ‌iPhone 12‌ to your car’s air vent (no charging).

– Snap+ wireless vent mount ($49.95) – Mount and charge your ‌iPhone 12‌ while driving.

– Snap+ wireless charger ($34.95) – Magnetically attaches to ‌iPhone 12‌ models, and also wirelessly charges any Qi-enabled smartphone.

– Snap+ juice pack mini ($49.95) – A 5,000 mAh portable battery that magnetically attaches to ‌iPhone 12‌.

– Snap+ wireless stand ($59.95, available later this summer) – A MagSafe-compatible vertical charging stand.

– Snap+ powerstation stand ($69.95, available later this summer) – A 10,000 mAh portable battery with MagSafe compatibility.

– Snap adapter ($19.95) – Add magnetic rings to any device to make them compatible with the snap ecosystem.

Source : Zagg : MacRumours

