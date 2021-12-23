MoonBikes Electric Snowbike launches in the US

MoonBikes Motors based in France has created a new all electric snowbike making it available throughout the United States. The MoonBikes are the first ever ultralight, electric snowbikes created to offer riders an entirely new way to experience the outdoors. Tested and developed in the French Alps the MoonBikes are easy to ride, easy to transport and easy to store.

MoonBikes Electric Snowbike

“The French start-up MoonBikes is conquering the American market with the world’s first electric snowbike. Born in the French Alps, the company’s mission was to create an electric snowbike that would revolutionize mobility on snow. Democratizing snow mobility with a pioneering design of ultra-light and affordable snowbike with respect to the environment, MoonBikes is the perfect alternative to the polluting and noisy snowmobiles. After conquering the European market, the company has now expanded to the United States. The first vehicles will arrive just in time for Christmas. “

“With Moonbikes, rediscover winter. As the first-ever ultra-light electric snowbike, Moonbikes is a game changer for outdoor winter activities and offers an alternative to snowmobile. Thanks to its electric engine, this zero-emission vehicle will give you a unique riding experience, allowing you to explore nature, with respect for it, in total silence.

Offering far more than just a fun activity, our Moonbikes will let you explore winter like never before. Whether you’re riding fresh snow, adventuring with friends, mountain touring with your family, accessing your favorite fishing spot, or cruising through North America’s backcountry, our revolutionary snow vehicle will be the ideal partner for outdoor sports and fun.”

Source : MB

