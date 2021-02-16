Monster Hunter film launches digitally today

A new extended teaser trailer has been released by Sony Pictures Entertainment providing a look at the storyline you can expect from the upcoming Monster Hunter film now available digitally from February 16th 2021. Monster Hunter will also be available as a 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-ray and DVD release early next month from March 2nd 2021. The monster Hunter movie stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip “T. I.” Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

“Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown. Based on the global video game series phenomenon MONSTER HUNTER.”

Monster Hunter is a science fantasy action kaiju film produced, written and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, based on the video game series of the same name by Capcom. “In the “New World” where humans co-exist with a wide variety of large and savage monsters, a Hunter, a warrior trained to hunt and kill these powerful creatures, is separated from his team when their ship is attacked.”

Source : YouTube

