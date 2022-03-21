Monolith M1000 ANC headphones powered by Dirac Virtuo from $129

Monoprice has launched a new pair of active noise cancelling ANC headphones with Dirac Virtuo Spatializer capable of providing up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge. Equipped with support for Bluetooth 5 and 40 mm drivers the headphones feature up to 35dB of Noise Cancellation and can be used both wired and wirelessly depending on your needs.

The headphones use both internal and external microphones to cancel out and extended range of low and middle frequency noises. Making them perfect for flights and to suppress environmental noises during travel or your daily commute. Dirac Virtuo Spatial delivers an immersive sound experience by creating a spacious, natural soundscape beyond the physical confines of your sound system, with accurate sound localization.

ANC headphones

“The Monolith M1000ANC Bluetooth® Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation have everything you need in wireless headphones. Your music will sound more immersive with the new, state of the art Virtuo Spatial software from Dirac. Bluetooth 5, Active Noise Cancellation, and Qualcomm cVc Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression allows music and phone calls to come through with spectacular clarity.

Listen all day with a battery life of up to 60 hours and with memory foam earpads that are soft and comfortable. Touch controls allow you to easily and quickly swipe or tap to change volume, skip tracks, and answer phone calls.”

Source : Monoprice

