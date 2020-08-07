WeCare cat health monitor continually analyzes their health

A new smart health monitor for cats has launched via Kickstarter, offering an easy way to track your cats wait, analyze their health condition and more. The WeCare cat health monitoring system can recognize multiple cats in the same household and transforms your cats most familiar territory into a 24/7 health monitor, say its creators. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the WeCare cat health monitoring system which is now available to back from $49.

Early bird backers can receive a 51% saving of the recommended retail price of $99 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during October 2020.

“Cats have always been adorable, loving companions. They are smart, agile, and noble, bringing endless joy to people. However, our fluffy friends only show the happy side of their lives and don’t express when they are feeling discomfort or in poor health. That is because their wild feline instinct makes them conceal their own illness for self-protection. This often leads to a situation where owners only realize kitties’ sickness when it’s too late for proper care.

Fortunately, a great deal of information about the health condition of a cat can be determined by their weight and litter box behavior. By monitoring and tracking subtle changes in weight and excretion, we are able to know much about the health and wellbeing of our beloved pets.”

“Measuring a cat’s weight manually and observing litter box behavior is difficult and impractical. Also, the collected data and statistics require careful analysis. Now there is a better way. WeCare allows you to understand the physical condition of your cats in an effortless way, so that they live healthier, happier, longer lives.”

Source : Kickstarter

