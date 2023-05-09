Philips 1440p monitor features E Ink display

First unveiled back in CES 2022 Phillips has this week announced the availability of its unique 24B1D5600 monitor that combines not only a 23.8-inch IPS panel with a 2560 x 1440 resolution but also a 13.3-inches E Ink display offering users a resolution of 1200 x 1600 pixels. The E Ink display requires its own separate USB-C input and supports DP Alt mode and can deliver 15w of power and is available to purchase throughout Asia priced at $620.

“This Philips dual screen monitor combines a CrystalClear QHD LCD display with a secondary ePaper display. Each screen delivers ultimate multi-tasking convenience. With two side-by-side screens, you can view vivid colors on the big screen, and read long documents on the ePaper screen. Enhance your creativity and productivity.”

Monitor with E Ink display

“Ideal for professionals of all sectors, especially those involving long hours of on-screen reading, such as the legal and financial industries, but also students and any space with limited room for two monitors, such as front desks, libraries, or reception areas. The Philips ePaper display protects your eyes and the environment. With E Ink technology, content displays like paper without emitting a harsh backlight. Work longer without eye fatigue or headaches caused by conventional flickering, backlit LCD monitors. The features of anti-glare, no flickering and no blue light help avoid eye strain. Ultra-low power consumption and paperless display are designed to meet suitability goals.”

“The new SmartRemote software by Philips allows you to control your ePaper monitor via an easy-to-use on-screen menu. You can drag files into the tool window, search content, zoom in, zoom out, and switch pages. Reduce distractions by displaying just what you need. Go to Philips website support page to download the latest App version.”

For more information on the Phillips 24B1D5600 monitor jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Phillips : Guru3D





