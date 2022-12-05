EnkPi ePaper displays powered by the Raspberry Pi Pico W mini PC



Makers and electronic enthusiasts creating projects with ePaper displays might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign launched this week for EnkPi. A range of ePaper displays powered by the awesome Raspberry Pi Pico W mini PC. Available in a range of different sizes the open source displays have been created by a small team of engineers based in London in the United Kingdom. The campaign has already raised the required pledge goal to make sure the project makes the jump from concept into production with still 27 days remaining on its campaign.

Features of the ePaper display include : Ultra-low power – Battery Drive/Energy Harvest, easy to read in sunlight, high resolution, shows fine details, green-Paper Replacement, thin & Light Weight, easy to Integrate, wide viewing angle >170 degrees – similar to paper and breakage Detection – detect TFT glass breakage prior to updating. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $16 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Our exclusive range of EnkPi is a series of 4 ePaper displays mounted on PCBs to provide sturdiness and comfort to the users. Powered with Raspberry Pi Pico W, these EnkPi boards have Partial Refresh Support with up to 170 degrees Wide Viewing Angle. Available in Black-White-Red color, EnkPi comes in four different sizes to address multiple needs of the users. These EnkPi displays consumes ultra low power and can be used in various projects and day-to-day applications. “

EnkPi ePaper displays

If the EnkPi crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the EnkPi ePaper displays project check out the promotional video below.

“ePaper is a display technology that simulates the look of ink on paper. Unlike traditional displays, ePaper reflects light, just like regular paper, and can store text and images indefinitely, even without power. As a result, ePaper displays and Raspberry Pis are a perfect match because they use very little power while still providing a display to your project. The display does not require any power to keep the image and will remain ‘ON’ for many days without power connection before gradually fading. It is, of course, daylight readable and has a high contrast ratio.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the ePaper displays, jump over to the official EnkPi crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





