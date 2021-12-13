Raspberry Pi Pico 3.7″ e-Paper e-Ink display from £24

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts building projects using the tiny Raspberry Pi Pico mini PC may be interested in a new 3.7 inch e-Paper e-Ink display now available to purchase priced at around £24. The Waveshare e-ink display has a resolution of 480 x 280 pixels and a partial refresh time of 0.3 seconds and a full refresh time of 3 seconds.
Other features of the board include an eight-pin SPI interface enabling it to support the Raspberry Pi, Arduino and other platforms if needed. The Raspberry Pi team has carried out a full review and says the display works well and is faster refresh “but you’ll need to do some work on the code to make the most of it”. For the full review jump over to the official Raspberry Pi blog by following the link below.
Raspberry Pi e-Paper e-Ink display
“e-Paper displays are designed to replicate the appearance of ink on paper. Unlike regular displays, which lose their image when power is removed, e-Paper displays are able to hold text and images indefinitely, even without power! ePaper screens are therefore ultra low power, designed to have a wide viewing angle and additionally have limited reflection under sunlight.
The applications are limitless! Your Raspberry Pi Pico slots into the female connectors on the back of the display, then you simply power the entire setup via the Pico’s micro-USB connector – no need for additional power supplies. The display includes corner standoff mounting points and comes complete with 4 metal standoffs for fitting to your own panel or enclosure.”
Features of the Pico e-ink display
- Compatible with Raspberry Pi Pico
- 3.7″ e-Paper display
- 480×280 pixels
- 170° Viewing Angle
- No backlight – keeps displaying last content for a long time even when powered down
- Ultra-low power consumption, power is only required for refreshing
- SPI interface – requires minimal IO pins
- Onboard voltage translator, compatible with 3.3V / 5V MCUs
- Online development resources and manual
- Metal standoffs included
Specifications of the Waveshare e-ink display
- Operating Voltage: 3.3V/5V
- Resolution: 480×280 Pixels
- Interface: 3-wire SPI, 4-wire SPI
- Partial refresh time: 0.3s
- Full refresh time: 3s
- Outline Dimensions: 95.3mm x 56.9mm
- Refresh Power: 26.4mW (typ.)
- Dot Pitch: 0.169mm x 0.169mm
- Display Colour: Black/white
- Grey Scale: 4
- Viewing Angle: >170°
- Display size: 81.12mm x 47.32mm
- Standby current: <0.01uA (almost none)
