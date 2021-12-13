Raspberry Pi Pico 3.7″ e-Paper e-Ink display from £24

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts building projects using the tiny Raspberry Pi Pico mini PC may be interested in a new 3.7 inch e-Paper e-Ink display now available to purchase priced at around £24. The Waveshare e-ink display has a resolution of 480 x 280 pixels and a partial refresh time of 0.3 seconds and a full refresh time of 3 seconds.

Other features of the board include an eight-pin SPI interface enabling it to support the Raspberry Pi, Arduino and other platforms if needed. The Raspberry Pi team has carried out a full review and says the display works well and is faster refresh “but you’ll need to do some work on the code to make the most of it”. For the full review jump over to the official Raspberry Pi blog by following the link below.

Raspberry Pi e-Paper e-Ink display

“e-Paper displays are designed to replicate the appearance of ink on paper. Unlike regular displays, which lose their image when power is removed, e-Paper displays are able to hold text and images indefinitely, even without power! ePaper screens are therefore ultra low power, designed to have a wide viewing angle and additionally have limited reflection under sunlight.

The applications are limitless! Your Raspberry Pi Pico slots into the female connectors on the back of the display, then you simply power the entire setup via the Pico’s micro-USB connector – no need for additional power supplies. The display includes corner standoff mounting points and comes complete with 4 metal standoffs for fitting to your own panel or enclosure.”

Features of the Pico e-ink display

Compatible with Raspberry Pi Pico

3.7″ e-Paper display

480×280 pixels

170° Viewing Angle

No backlight – keeps displaying last content for a long time even when powered down

Ultra-low power consumption, power is only required for refreshing

SPI interface – requires minimal IO pins

Onboard voltage translator, compatible with 3.3V / 5V MCUs

Online development resources and manual

Metal standoffs included

Specifications of the Waveshare e-ink display

Operating Voltage: 3.3V/5V

Resolution: 480×280 Pixels

Interface: 3-wire SPI, 4-wire SPI

Partial refresh time: 0.3s

Full refresh time: 3s

Outline Dimensions: 95.3mm x 56.9mm

Refresh Power: 26.4mW (typ.)

Dot Pitch: 0.169mm x 0.169mm

Display Colour: Black/white

Grey Scale: 4

Viewing Angle: >170°

Display size: 81.12mm x 47.32mm

Standby current: <0.01uA (almost none)

Source : RPiF : Waveshare

