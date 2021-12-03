Raspberry Pi LoRa HAT with 5 km range now available on Kickstarter from £23

The Raspberry Pi LoRa HAT is the smart, long-range, wireless transmission technology that is enabling the future of IoT (Internet of Things) and is based on the Semtech SX1262 enabling your projects to communicate up to a range of 5 km with auto repeating supported. The Pi HAT is now available to back on Kickstarter with early bird pledges available from £23 and worldwide delivery expected to take place sometime during February 2022.

Raspberry Pi LoRa HAT on Kickstarter

“LoRa HAT for Raspberry Pi: LoRa HAT, a low-power consumption data transmission module, comes with an onboard CH340 USB TO UART converter, Voltage Level Translator(74HC125V), E22-900T22S and E22-400T22S SMA antenna connector, IPEX antenna connector, LoRa™ Spread Spectrum Modulation technology with auto multi-level repeating. LoRa© is the abbreviation of Long-range that runs on a technique called spread-spectrum technique that procured from chirp spread spectrum (CSS) technology that encodes information by using the wideband linear frequency modulated chirp pulses. Semtech Corporation, a dominant leader in the electronic industry that developed LoRa for enhancement of the communication of data in low power consumption. Semtech Corporation provides its services as a supplier of high-performance analog, mixed-signal semiconductors, and industrial devices.”

“Our IoT Gateway HAT with LoRa allows you to create an inexpensive LoRa® gateway, compatible with The Things Network, in conjunction with a Raspberry Pi or other single board computers. The HAT allows you to set up your IoT LoRa® gateway in minutes rather than hours for a third of the price of traditional gateways.”

Source : Hackster.io : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals