Mogabi travel guitar from $599

Guitarists looking for a convenient way to enjoy playing wherever they may be, might be interested in the Mogabi travel guitar which has already raised over $500,000 thanks to nearly 1,000 backers this year. The smart guitar has been specifically designed to be easily transported and features both a round and rectangular head depending on your preference. “You’ll get the same great Mogabi sound and feel. And no matter which headstock you choose, your Mogabi will still fit snugly into the Mogabi fabric case.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $599 or £498 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Mogabi is the name taking the conservative instrument market by storm. Our innovative technologies take the tried-and-true craftsmanship of classic guitars and combine them with the connectivity and convenience technologies of the 21st century. With the Mogabi Smart Guitar, you’re getting one heck of an instrument – plus, all the potential for innovation that comes with layering, sharing, and recording your tracks with a community of collaborators all over the world.”

If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the project watch the promotional video below.

Mogabi travel guitar

“But our dream doesn’t stop at just guitars. We want to adapt Mogabi’s recording and performance technologies for other instruments, including bass, cello, and more. We won’t stop until there’s a whole ensemble of Mogabi instruments, each with their own innovative recording and layering features.

Our ultimate goal for Mogabi is to create a global platform where Mogabi users can share their tracks and get inspiration from one another with just the push of a button. This ties directly into our vision for more Mogabi instruments.

We want to give musicians access to collaborations across a diverse span of instruments, through which a celloist in Italy can play along with a guitarist in Argentina with just the push of a button. We want to bring the world together through the power of music and connectivity – all under the Mogabi name.”

“Whether you’re on a plane, train, taxi, or subway, you can bring Mogabi with you to store easily in any trunk or overhead compartment. With Mogabi, you’re traveling light with a speaker AND instrument all in one sleek package.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

