Mogabi smart folding guitar

MOGABI is a unique folding guitar launched by a Kickstarter this month which is already raised over $225,000 thanks to over 340 backers still 14 days remaining. The unique design of the travel guitar allows it to be easily stored and transported. The design team have created both right and left-hand models of the Mogabi Smart Guitar making them available via the official Kickstarter project page.

“Whether you’re on a plane, train, taxi, or subway, you can bring Mogabi with you to store easily in any trunk or overhead compartment. With Mogabi, you’re traveling light with a speaker AND instrument all in one sleek package. Customize your Mogabi Smart Guitar with your favorite headstock shape. Whether you go with a classic rectangular style, or Mogabi’s iconic round headstock, you’ll get the same great Mogabi sound and feel. And no matter which headstock you choose, your Mogabi will still fit snugly into the Mogabi fabric case. “

If the MOGABI crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the MOGABI folding travel guitar project checkout the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $599 or £451 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Due to the vertical symmetry of the Mogabi Smart Guitar, many of our backers have inquired about a left-handed option. We’d like to thank you all for your feedback and are excited to announce that we have begun production on a left-handed model for the Mogabi Smart Guitar. From now on, you can select the exclusive left-handed rewards named ‘Left-handed Wood Series(Acoustic)’ or ‘Left-handed Wood Series(Classic).’ “

“The MOGABI team promises our backers a truly unique experience with the most innovative guitar there is. MOGABI’s first model has already had great success on another crowdfunding platform, and now we want to bring the new-and-improved MOGABI to Kickstarter with even more innovative features. Our journey has only just begun!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the folding travel guitar, jump over to the official MOGABI crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

