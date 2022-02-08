MOGABI: A Smart Guitar that is Carriable on the Plane, the World’s First Technology of Original-Sound Recording.

Sponsored

The Smart Guitar, Mogabi, with Original-Sound Rec. Technology is launching on Kickstarter.

Mogabi allows users to record high-quality original sound without any specialized recording equipment. Even in noisy environments, Mogabi only records the original sound without any noises. With a simple adjustment, you can do multi-recording and make it sound like a duet and trio, all by yourself. Mogabi has an internal 32GB memory, which is big enough for 300 songs. The guitar recording can be stored as high-quality .wav files and shared with your friends in France, or to the studio in Spain. Overall, you can easily share your songs with anyone at any place, or use them as backing tracks. If you want to edit recorded songs, simply connect the Type-C cable to your device and download them for editing, copying, sharing, and more.

The various modes are extra features of Mogabi.

The ‘GTR Mode’ automatically sets to Guitar Mode, allowing for natural playing and recording. There is also the Mix Mode, which is a combination of the GTR Mode and the B/T Mode, and the B/T Mode, which lets you listen to music by pairing other devices like your PC and smartphone with Mogabi. The last mode, Sleep Mode, can be used by simply pressing the Power Button. This mode is for playing and recording in quiet places and consumes less battery.

With the B/T function, you can connect to other devices, like computers and smartphones. Being an ordinary Bluetooth speaker, you don’t have to carry another speaker when traveling or camping when you’ve got Mogabi.

Also, I call Mogabi a Portable guitar because its body is separated structurally from the neck and audio box, which makes it an innovative foldable guitar. It doesn’t have a soundbox like normal guitars, so it is incomparably lightweight and slim in terms of volume and weight. Mogabi’s overall length is also shorter than those of average guitars, and easily carryable inside a backpack or a suitcase. It is portable enough to carry when taking public transportation or an airplane.

Mogabi is foldable, but still stable when played. You can lock and fix the body by pressing on the end of the hinge. By sitting the two rest frames on the body, you can play Mogabi with a stable posture as well. The frames are ergonomically designed and have five different colors and textures. You can customize the frame with your favorite colors.

Mogabi’s structure has also been upgraded through several design tests and tryouts. The mahogany neck and rosewood board add a touch of warmth, and the saddles and nuts, made from ox bone, express a solid and clear sound.

Mogabi’s head is also just as important as the body, as its transparent headcover protects its headstock and strings and keeps them clean from dust. It can also preserve the strings from other belongings when putting the guitar inside the carrier. The head also has two options for design. There are two choices: either the classic rectangular shape or Mogabi’s round shape.



You can use several functions such as upload, download, mixing, editing, tuning, and various effects through the newly developed Mogabi app, which allows not only wide variations of playing but sharing your recordings with people all around the world through the music cloud.

You can find out more details about the new Mogabi Smart Guitar over at Kickstarter.

