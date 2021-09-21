LIMO modular robot equipped with LiDAR, Wi-F9, infrared camera and more

LIMO is a new modular robot equipped with a wide variety of functionality sensors and steering modes offering an open source design that can be modified, updated and programmed to learn more about robotics. LIMO is powered by an NVIDIA Jetson Nano Processor providing the perfect platform for learning more about artificial intelligence and robotics thanks to its 360° Scanning LiDAR, RealSense infrared camera and touch screen display.

LIMO modular robot steering modes

– Omni Wheel Steering Mode can realize translation and rotation in place in any direction, including straight, oblique, horizontal, S-shaped travel, zero-radius rotation, narrow and irregular spaces at any angle, etc.

– Four-wheel Differential Steering Mode can tackle all complex terrain. Driving on any surface from smooth concrete to sandy roads is possible.

– Ackermann Steering Mode is highly similar to automobile steering which turns the inner and outer wheels at the appropriate angles for more stable steering. This system is customizable based on the steering speed.

– Tracked Steering Mode uses a large contact with the ground and adjusts steering speeds of the left and right sides for multiple surfaces such as smooth roads, sandy and rugged roads, slopes, etc.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $394 or £292 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The portable LIMO is an incredibly versatile and multifunctional robotic platform for beginners as well as advanced programmers. It uses the modular programming languages ROS 1 or ROS 2 to achieve many functional purposes including Simultaneous Localization and Mapping(SLAM), autonomous path planning and navigation, obstacle avoidance, and object detection for all AI robots and unmanned driving applications.”

If the LIMO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the LIMO modular robot project play the promotional video below.

“Four steering modes make LIMO substantially superior to other robots in its class. The available modes are: Omni Wheel Steering, Tracked Steering, Four-Wheel Differential Steering and Ackermann Steering. Switching between modes can be completed in just 3 mins and they can meet the requirements for different environments including indoor and outdoor scenarios.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the modular robot, jump over to the official LIMO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

