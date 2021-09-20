Coolike robotic CNC drawing machine and lazer cutter

If you are searching for a way to take digital imagery into the real world you may be interested in a unique robotic CNC drawing machine called the Coolike Bionic Whiteboard also equipped with a CNC head the machine allows you to use any pen or drawing implement to create a wide variety of different textures drawing lines from digital line drawings. The machine also comes with a laser engraving head allowing you to cat through thin materials such as paper, cardboard and wood as well as also engrave on metal, plastic, leather and more. the Coolike Writing Robot can be fitted with two types of writing pens gel pens and whiteboard pens.

Robotic CNC drawing machine and laser cutter

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $299 or £218 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Did you ever imagine how it would be like if you had a robot writing and drawing partner that could handle so many of your whiteboard and on-paper notes and sketches? Now you have one you can use: Coolike Writing Robot is a fast internet-controlled bionic writing, signing and drawing partner that can even be seamlessly adapted to work as a laser engraver—and that will even wipe what it writes!”

If the Coolike Bionic Whiteboard campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Coolike Bionic Whiteboard robotic CNC drawing machine project view the promotional video below.

“Coolike Writing Robot is a multi-function desktop robot that bionically and quickly copies characters and graphics on the XY servo drive device by converting the path of writing graphics into machine-recognizable G codes. From ordinary pen writing to imitating personal handwriting. Coolike Writing Robot’s whiteboard pen writing can be wiped.”

“You can now forget about standing in front of a whiteboard to handwrite your notes or draw sketches or maps. Coolike Writing Robot is designed to serve a wide variety of everyday and specialized drawing and writing needs. It can do repetitive writing work with your favorite fountain pens, permanent markers, pencils, and other writing tools on a flat surface. In other words, you can now use this smart writing partner to take care of your handwriting for you.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the robotic CNC drawing machine, jump over to the official Coolike Bionic Whiteboard crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

