1200w modular power station hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for a versatile and modular power station that can be adapted to your exact requirements you might be interested in the new RUNHOOD RALLYE 1200. Featuring a pure sine wave inverter, RALLYE 1200 is capable of 1200W of simultaneous power output and 2400W surge for devices that require extra power while being turned on. With extra batteries, there is no limitation for usage time! Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $399 or £318 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Get ready to witness a game-changing innovation in the tech world. RUNHOOD has the industry’s original modular design patent and insertable power replacement system technology. The RALLYE 1200 modular power station has the characteristics of portability, high capacity, durability, and low maintenance.”

Modular power station

“RALLYE 1200 consists of two parts: HE1200 (host engine) and EB324 (battery bar). Thanks to the swappable design of the RUNHOOD, you can always put the fully recharged energy bar in the host engine. Therefore, the RALLYE 1200 will always keep running and covering your power needs. RALLYE 1200 has a pair of energy bars with a total capacity of 648Wh, and the product capacity can be easily expanded to 1296Wh or more by replacing the battery bar, which means durability is no longer a problem.”

Assuming that the RUNHOOD RALLYE 1200 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the RUNHOOD RALLYE 1200 modular power station project play the promotional video below.

“The RUNHOOD Modular Power Station enables users to replace the battery bar just in time for when the battery is running low. You no longer need to wait for the power station to recharge, just replace the battery, and you can regain power to keep your devices running.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the modular power station, jump over to the official RUNHOOD RALLYE 1200 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

