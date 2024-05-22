MagFlash modular 2-in-1 240W charging and data storage cable $119

The MagFlash is not just any ordinary cable. It combines the essential functions of data storage and charging cable into one sleek, portable device that supports up to 240W. Whether you’re transferring important files or powering up your devices, this cable has got you covered. No more fumbling with multiple cables or devices – the MagFlash streamlines your tech setup, making your life easier and more organized.

Say goodbye to slow charging times. The MagFlash supports up to 240W of power, capable of charging a MacBook Pro 16″ to 56% in just 30 minutes. This means less waiting and more productivity for you. Imagine being able to quickly top up your laptop’s battery before a crucial meeting or during a layover at the airport. With the MagFlash, you’ll never be left with a dead device when you need it most.

Early bird promotions are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $119 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Running out of storage space is a thing of the past. With 512GB of storage, the MagFlash allows you to store a plethora of files and projects, making it an indispensable tool for both work and play. Whether you’re a photographer needing to backup your photos on the go, a student with countless assignments and presentations, or a professional with important documents and contracts, this cable provides ample space for all your storage needs.

Modular Charging Cable

Time is money, and the MagFlash understands that. Utilizing USB 3.2 Gen2 technology, this cable offers read and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. Transfer large files in seconds and keep your workflow smooth and uninterrupted. No more waiting around for slow file transfers or dealing with laggy performance. With the MagFlash, you can work efficiently and effectively, no matter where you are.

Weighing in at just 0.74oz, the AOHi MagFlash is incredibly lightweight and easy to carry. Attach it to your keychain or bag, and you’ll always have a reliable storage and charging solution at your fingertips. Its compact size makes it perfect for travel, ensuring you have access to your files and a power source wherever your adventures take you.

If the MagFlash campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the MagFlash modular charging and data storage cable project explore the promotional video below.

One size does not fit all, and the MagFlash knows it. The cable offers customizable lengths ranging from 5cm to 3.3 meters, allowing you to splice three distinct lengths seamlessly. This flexibility ensures that you always have the right length for any situation. Whether you need a short cable for your bedside table or a longer one for your office setup, the AOHi MagFlash adapts to your needs.

The built-in USB-C port makes the MagFlash compatible with a wide range of devices, including laptops, phones, cameras, and iPads. No matter what device you need to charge or transfer data to, this cable has you covered. Say goodbye to the hassle of carrying multiple cables for different devices – the MagFlash is your one-stop solution for all your tech needs.

Constructed with a durable Aluminum Alloy Frame and a Liquid Silicone Outer Cover, the AOHi MagFlash is built to last. The 3-Stage LED Indicator adds an extra layer of reliability, ensuring you always know the status of your cable. You can trust that this cable will withstand the rigors of daily use and keep your devices powered and your data secure.

In a world where technology is constantly evolving, the MagFlash 2-in-1 charging and data storage cable is a game-changer. Its dual functionality, unmatched charging power, ample storage capacity, high-speed data transfer, portability, customizable lengths, versatile connectivity, and quality construction make it an indispensable tool for anyone who relies on their devices. Whether you’re a professional, student, or tech enthusiast, this cable will transform the way you work and play. Embrace the future of charging and data storage with the MagFlash.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and feature breakdown for the modular charging and data sync cable, jump over to the official MagFlash crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals