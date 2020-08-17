Mobvoi earbuds from $67 with gesture and touch controls

The design team at Mobvoi based in the United States have created a new pair of earbuds that provide both gesture and touch control to users as well as dual microphone noise cancelling technology and up to 50 hours of life from a single charge. Other features of the Mobvoi earbuds include Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5 certification, companion application and an award-winning design say it’s creators.

Early bird pledges are available from $67 offering a 48% saving off the recommended retail price, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during October 2020

“Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture’s smart and simple features are created to assist you with your everyday life. Spend less time on your phone and carry on with your daily routines. We have added the latest AI-controlled assistive features, such as head gestures and multi-touch controls. Along with the independent connection, voice assistant support, and other amazing features, Mobovi Earbuds Gesture gives you an intuitive hands-free experience.Our in-house TicMotion : Head-gesture Controls detects head movements via the six-axis motion sensor. Pick up calls by nodding twice or refuse calls by shaking twice.”

“The dual-microphone noise cancellation eliminates any ambient noise during phone calls and delivers crystal-clear audio. Embedded with dual microphones, Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture can detect over 6,000 different sound characteristics to create an immersive listening experience. The independent connection allows you to pair the Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture on both sides with your smartphone and seamlessly switch between earbuds.”

Source : Indiegogo

