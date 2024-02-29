Mistral-NEXT new open-source model fully tested

Unfortunately we might be coming to the end of the line for open source AI models from Mistral AI after the company quietly released their latest Mistral Large and speculations that perhaps they would be moving from an open source release system. Mistral AI has made a name for itself by creating open-source AI models such as Mistral and Mixtral. The latest Mistral-NEXT model was discovered despite no official announcement and its capabilities have now been tested against various tasks, including coding, logic and reasoning, and content generation.

This new AI large language model has caught the attention of many due to its impressive abilities in a range of tasks. It’s the latest in a series of open-source AI models that have been making waves in the tech world. Starting with the basics, Mistral-NEXT has shown that it can handle simple computational tasks with ease. This means it can be a reliable tool for performing basic operations, which is great news for those looking for a dependable AI to assist with straightforward calculations.

However, when it comes to more complex tasks like coding, the model’s performance is mixed. For instance, it can write a Python script for a game, but the code isn’t perfect. It understands the language and the mechanics of the game, but to get the best results, a human touch is needed to refine the work. The model’s ability to solve problems using logic and reasoning is one of its standout features. It can work through a variety of challenges accurately, showing that it has a strong foundation for tackling these kinds of tasks.

Mistral-NEXT performance tested

Content generation is another area where Mistral-NEXT has proven itself to be capable. However, it’s important to note that when creating content, especially if it’s sensitive or needs to be in a specific format like JSON, human oversight is still necessary to ensure the output is of high quality and appropriate.

When we compare Mistral-NEXT to the more advanced GPT-4, it holds its own, particularly in logic and reasoning. But there are areas where GPT-4 might have the upper hand, possibly because it has been trained on a larger dataset or uses more complex algorithms. This comparison is important as it helps us understand where Mistral-NEXT stands in the current AI landscape and what it might achieve in the future.

The AI community is watching closely to see if Mistral-NEXT will be made available as an open-source model on platforms like Hugging Face. The decision to open-source a model like this can have a big impact. It can lead to wider adoption and improvements as the community gets involved, contributing to the model’s development and enhancing its capabilities through collaboration.

The Mistral-NEXT model has shown a lot of promise in its performance tests. It’s particularly adept at logic and reasoning tasks. However, there’s still room for it to grow and improve, especially when compared to more advanced models like GPT-4. The AI field is looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Mistral-NEXT. If it becomes open-source, it could lead to a wave of collaborative innovation and significant progress in the field of artificial intelligence.



