New Mixtral 8x7B research paper released – Mixtral of Experts (MoE)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken a significant leap forward with the development of a new model known as Mixtral 8x7B. This model, which uses a unique approach called a mixture of experts (MoE) architecture, is making waves in the AI research community. The team behind Mixtral 8x7B, Mel AI research group, has created something that not only competes with but in some cases, surpasses existing large language models like ChatGPT and Llama. The research paper detailing Mixtral 8x7B’s capabilities has captured the attention of experts and enthusiasts alike, showcasing its impressive performance in various tasks, especially in the realms of mathematics and code generation.

Mixtral of experts

What sets Mixtral 8x7B apart is its MoE technique, which leverages the strengths of several specialized models to tackle complex problems. This method is particularly efficient, allowing Mixtral 8x7B to deliver top-notch results without needing the extensive resources that bigger models usually depend on. The fact that Mixtral 8x7B is open-source is also a major step forward, offering free access for both academic research and commercial projects.

We introduce Mixtral 8x7B, a Sparse Mixture of Experts (SMoE) language model. Mixtral has the same architecture as Mistral 7B, with the difference that each layer is composed of 8 feedforward blocks (i.e. experts). For every token, at each layer, a router network selects two experts to process the current state and combine their outputs. Even though each token only sees two experts, the selected experts can be different at each timestep.

As a result, each token has access to 47B parameters, but only uses 13B active parameters during inference. Mixtral was trained with a context size of 32k tokens and it outperforms or matches Llama 2 70B and GPT-3.5 across all evaluated benchmarks. In particular, Mixtral vastly outperforms Llama 2 70B on mathematics, code generation, and multilingual benchmarks.

We also provide a model finetuned to follow instructions, Mixtral 8x7B – Instruct, that surpasses GPT-3.5 Turbo, Claude-2.1, Gemini Pro, and Llama 2 70B – chat model on human benchmarks. Both the base and instruct models are released under the Apache 2.0 license.

A closer look at Mixtral 8x7B’s structure shows its sparse MoE design, which makes better use of its network of experts. The gating network, a key component, smartly routes questions to the most appropriate experts. This ensures that the model is highly effective in dealing with scenarios that involve a long context. It’s this focused approach that makes Mixtral 8x7B particularly adept at tasks that require common sense, extensive world knowledge, and advanced reading comprehension skills.

Mixtral 8x7B research paper

Another aspect of Mixtral 8x7B that deserves attention is its instruction fine-tuning process. By tailoring responses to specific instructions, the Mixtral Instruct variant has scored highly on the Mt bench benchmark, showcasing its leading-edge performance. This fine-tuning process is a testament to the model’s versatility and its ability to understand and carry out complex instructions with precision.

When put side by side with other models, Mixtral 8x7B shines in terms of both efficiency and performance. The research suggests (link to research paper)s that Mixtral 8x7B might even outdo the capabilities of GPT-4, a bold claim that underscores the model’s significant contributions to the field. As the AI community continues to explore what Mixtral 8x7B can do, its remarkable performance and the fact that it’s open-source are poised to make a lasting impact on artificial intelligence research and applications.



