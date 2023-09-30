New Mistral 7B foundation instruct model from Mistral AI

The world of artificial intelligence has once again been graced with a new entrant, the Mistral 7B, a 7 billion parameter model by Mistral AI. This model has been designed to be small yet powerful, adaptable to a variety of use cases. It is a testament to the continuous evolution of AI models, showcasing impressive performance and features that set it apart from its other AI models currently available and recently made available.

Mistral 7B is easy to fine-tune on any task as shown in the video below kindly created by the Prompt Engineering YouTube channel using a model fine-tuned for chat, which outperforms Llama 2 13B chat. The model’s language understanding, writing, and coding abilities are noteworthy. It has a larger context window compared to other models and is optimal for low latency text summarization, classification, text completion, and code completion. This makes it a versatile tool that can be used in a wide range of applications.

The Mistral 7B model is a significant leap from previous models outperforming many existing AI models on a variety of benchmarks. One of the key features of the Mistral 7B model is its use of grouped query attention and sliding window attention. These architectural choices allow for faster inference and longer response sequences, respectively. This means the model can process information more quickly and provide more comprehensive responses, enhancing its usability in various applications.

Mistral AI has released two versions of the model: the Mistral 7B base model and a fine-tuned instruct model. The instruct model is a demonstration of how the base model can be easily fine-tuned to achieve compelling performance. However, it’s worth noting that the instruct model does not have any moderation mechanisms, which means it can produce uncensored output. This could be a potential limitation for users who require moderated outputs.

New Mistral 7B instruct model from Mistral AI

The Mistral 7B model is released under the Apache 2.0 license, making it available for commercial use. This is a significant advantage for businesses looking to leverage AI technology, as it allows them to use and customize the model to suit their specific needs.

Despite its impressive performance, there is a lack of information on how the model was trained or what type of dataset was used. This lack of transparency could be a concern for some users, as it leaves questions about the model’s reliability and potential biases.

Mistral 7B is a 7.3B parameter model :

Outperforms Llama 2 13B on all benchmarks

Outperforms Llama 1 34B on many benchmarks

Approaches CodeLlama 7B performance on code, while remaining good at English tasks

Uses Grouped-query attention (GQA) for faster inference

Uses Sliding Window Attention (SWA) to handle longer sequences at smaller cost

We’re releasing Mistral 7B under the Apache 2.0 license, it can be used without restrictions.

Interestingly, the model is willing to respond to political questions without stating it doesn’t have any political opinions. This is a departure from other models that typically avoid engaging in political discourse. However, it’s unclear whether the model has any filters to prevent it from engaging in potentially harmful or inappropriate discussions.

The Mistral 7B model is a significant advancement in AI technology. Its impressive performance, unique features, and commercial availability make it a valuable tool for a variety of applications. However, its lack of moderation mechanisms and the uncertainty about its training and dataset used are potential limitations that users should be aware of. Despite these concerns, the model’s overall capabilities and potential make it a promising development in the field of AI. To learn more about the latest model released by Mistral AI jump over to the official website for more information.



