Minisforum MS-A2 Review : Ultra Fast 16 Core Ryzen Mini PC with GPU Support



What if you could pack the power of a high-end desktop into a device smaller than a shoebox? Enter the Minisforum MS-A2, a mini PC that challenges the notion that compact systems must compromise on performance. With a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processor, support for up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, and GPU expandability, this 1.78L powerhouse is rewriting the rules for small-form-factor PCs. Whether you’re a gamer chasing high frame rates, a professional tackling demanding workloads, or someone who simply values a clutter-free desk, the MS-A2 promises to deliver uncompromising performance in a design that fits almost anywhere.

In this first look, ETA Prime explores what makes the MS-A2 such a standout in the crowded mini PC market. From its expandable GPU options to its advanced cooling system and jaw-dropping benchmark results, this assessment will uncover how this compact system punches well above its weight. But is it truly the ultimate solution for gamers and professionals alike, or are there trade-offs hidden beneath its sleek exterior? Let’s unpack the features, performance, and versatility of the MS-A2 to see if it lives up to the hype—or even exceeds it.

Key Features at a Glance

The MS-A2 stands out for its impressive specifications and versatility, making it a noteworthy contender in the mini PC market. Key features include:

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processor with 16 cores and 32 threads for exceptional multitasking and performance.

Supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 23TB of storage for extensive memory and storage needs.

Expandable GPU options, including support for external GPUs (eGPUs) for enhanced graphical performance.

Advanced cooling system designed for efficient thermal management in a compact design.

Modern connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and advanced BIOS features for customization.

Unleashing Processing Power

At the heart of the MS-A2 lies the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processor, built on the advanced Zen 5 architecture. With 16 cores, 32 threads, and a boost clock of up to 5.4 GHz, this CPU is engineered to handle multitasking, gaming, and professional workloads effortlessly. The integrated Radeon 610M graphics provide additional versatility for light graphical tasks, while the adjustable TDP of up to 75W allows users to fine-tune performance based on specific requirements. This level of processing power ensures that the MS-A2 can tackle even the most demanding applications with ease.

Memory and Storage: Built for Flexibility

The MS-A2 offers a highly customizable memory and storage setup, making it suitable for a variety of use cases:

Supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM , clocked at 5600 MHz, making sure smooth performance for memory-intensive tasks such as video editing or 3D rendering.

, clocked at 5600 MHz, making sure smooth performance for memory-intensive tasks such as video editing or 3D rendering. Features three M.2 slots for U.2 NVMe SSDs, allowing up to 23TB of storage capacity , ideal for large gaming libraries, multimedia files, or professional projects.

, ideal for large gaming libraries, multimedia files, or professional projects. Includes a SATA drive adapter for additional expandability, providing flexibility for users with specific storage needs.

This combination of high-speed memory and extensive storage options ensures that the MS-A2 can adapt to a wide range of professional and personal requirements.

GPU Expandability: Enhanced Graphics Performance

One of the MS-A2’s most distinctive features is its GPU expandability. The system includes a PCIe x16 slot (operating at x8 Gen 4), compatible with low-profile, single-slot GPUs such as the NVIDIA RTX A2000 or RTX 3050. For users seeking even greater graphical performance, the MS-A2 supports external GPUs (eGPUs) via an Oculink adapter. This feature makes the system highly versatile, catering to tasks such as gaming, 3D rendering, and other GPU-intensive applications. The ability to upgrade or expand graphical capabilities ensures that the MS-A2 remains relevant and powerful for years to come.

Efficient Cooling in a Compact Design

Despite its compact 1.78L size, the MS-A2 is equipped with an advanced cooling system designed to maintain optimal performance under heavy workloads. Its vented top design and active cooling system ensure efficient airflow, keeping the CPU at an average temperature of 81°C during gaming and a maximum of 92°C under heavy loads. For users seeking quieter operation or enhanced cooling, the system supports aftermarket upgrades, allowing for further customization. This focus on thermal management ensures that the MS-A2 delivers consistent performance without overheating, even during intensive tasks.

Connectivity and Advanced BIOS Features

The MS-A2 is equipped with modern connectivity options and advanced BIOS features, making sure seamless integration into any setup:

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 provide fast and reliable wireless connections for gaming, streaming, or professional work.

Advanced BIOS features, including resizable BAR and RAID support, allow users to optimize performance and customize their system to suit specific needs.

These features make the MS-A2 a versatile and adaptable choice for both gaming and professional environments, offering the flexibility to meet a wide range of requirements.

Performance Benchmarks

The MS-A2 delivers impressive results in industry-standard benchmarks, showcasing its ability to handle demanding tasks:

Geekbench 6: Single-core score of 3,197 and multi-core score of 18,031 .

and multi-core score of . Cinebench R24: Single-core score of 128 and multi-core score of 1,767 .

and multi-core score of . 3DMark Time Spy (with RTX A2000 GPU): Score of 6,715, highlighting its gaming and graphical capabilities.

These benchmarks demonstrate the MS-A2’s ability to deliver high performance across a variety of applications, from gaming to professional workloads.

Gaming Performance: Optimized for High FPS

The MS-A2 excels in gaming, delivering smooth performance across popular titles at 1080p resolution with high settings and DLSS support:

Cyberpunk 2077: ~ 60 FPS (DLSS balanced).

(DLSS balanced). Doom Eternal: ~ 100 FPS .

. God of War: ~ 68 FPS (DLSS balanced).

(DLSS balanced). Forza Horizon 5: ~ 100 FPS .

. Spider-Man 2: ~60 FPS (DLSS balanced).

These frame rates highlight the MS-A2’s ability to handle demanding games while maintaining a high level of performance, making it an excellent choice for gamers seeking a compact yet powerful system.

Who Should Consider the MS-A2?

The MS-A2 is designed for users who require high performance in a compact form factor. It is particularly well-suited for:

Gamers looking for smooth, high-FPS performance in modern titles.

Professionals managing intensive workloads, such as video editing, 3D rendering, or software development.

Users needing extensive storage and expandability for multimedia or professional projects.

With its advanced features, including GPU expandability, customizable thermal management, and robust processing power, the MS-A2 stands out as a versatile and powerful option in the mini PC market.

