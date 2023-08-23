Pocket Windows mini PC launches on Kickstarter from $199

PASOO has recently launched a new mini PC in the form of the Pocket a compact yet powerful computer in the form of a plug and play stick style system. The Pocket Mini PC is a tiny compact computer offering a robust processing unit, versatile expansion options, and portability. It’s designed to be a reliable companion for users, whether they’re on the go, in the office, or at home. This device is more than just a mini PC; it’s a testament to the power of technology in the palm of your hand.

Early access pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $199 or £156 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Pocket Mini PC stands out with its small and compact design. Its pocket-sized dimensions allow for effortless storage in your pocket or bag, making it ideal for work on the go or casual entertainment at a café. We also prioritize aesthetics, ensuring that the Pocket Mini PC features a sleek and fashionable design that doubles as a unique fashion accessory.”

One of the standout features of the Pocket Mini PC is its support for the HDMI 2.0 interface. This allows it to provide high-definition video output at 4K 60Hz, making it an ideal choice for watching high-resolution movies, showcasing work, or engaging in large-screen gaming. This feature alone sets the Pocket Mini PC apart from its competitors, offering users an unparalleled visual experience.

Pocket mini PC

In addition to its impressive visual capabilities, the Pocket Mini PC is also equipped with a 7265AC dual-band WiFi card and Bluetooth 4.0. This ensures stable and fast wireless connectivity, making it a reliable device for both work and play.

“We understand the diverse language requirements of our users. That’s why we have pre-installed a small language pack with support for over 100 languages, including English, French, Russian, and more. Communicate effortlessly in different environments. Additionally, the Pocket Mini PC comes pre-installed with the Windows 10 operating system and supports LINUX, providing you with flexibility and choice in your computing experience.”

At the heart of the Pocket Mini PC is the Intel J4125 Quad-Core processor. This powerful component ensures exceptional performance, allowing the device to handle everyday office tasks, multimedia entertainment, or light gaming with ease.

If the Pocket campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Pocket mini PC project look at the promotional video below.

But what truly sets the Pocket Mini PC apart is its customizable configurations. PASOO understands that different users have unique needs, and they’ve designed the Pocket Mini PC to meet these needs. Users can customize their device’s memory capacity and storage space, ensuring that their Pocket Mini PC is perfectly tailored to their requirements.

“We prioritize the cooling performance and stability of the Pocket Mini PC. With its built-in copper core heat dissipation technology, comprehensive heat sinks, and cooling fan, this device ensures effective heat dissipation during high-load operations. This provides you with stable performance and prolonged usage, allowing you to work worry-free.”

The Pocket Mini PC from PASOO is a game-changer in the world of compact devices. It’s a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and user satisfaction. Whether you’re a professional on the go, a multimedia enthusiast, or a casual gamer, the Pocket Mini PC is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and system requirements for the mini PC, jump over to the official Pocket crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



