FOCX minimalist wallet hits Kickstarter from $35

If you are in the market for a new minimalist wallet, it might be with you checking out the new Kickstarter campaign for the FOCX Wallet range of credit card and coin wallets. Launched via Kickstarter this month the campaign is already raised over $60,000 thanks to over 1,800 backers with still 28 days remaining. The compact minimalist design offers a wide variety of functions to keep your credit cards and cash safe.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $35 or £27 . If the FOCX Wallet Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the FOCX Wallet project review the promotional video below.

“The ESSENTIAL is a classic cardholder which embodies the zeitgeist through its simple and minimalist functionality. With 3 + 1 compartments it is also flexible to use. With the modern d-pull tab, the most frequently used cards can be used fast and quickly.”

“The C.02 ADVANCED is a further development of the REDEFINED SERIES and differs particular through the optimized handling of notes and coins. While the bills have to be folded twice with ordinary minimal wallet. with the ADVANCED they can be stowed directly inside the wallet with just one fold. Those who not only want to make a visual statement but also enjoy the extensive benefits of a modern wallet with a NFC chip, many compartments and the option to store some coins are more than happy with the C.02 ADVANCED, It also feels unmistakably good in your pocket.”

FOCX has returned to Kickstarter for a third time to launch its latest range of minimalist wallets. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official FOCX Wallet crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

