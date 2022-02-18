Uniek miniature pottery wheel and studio set

UNIEK is a miniature pottery wheel that allows you to enjoy the art of creation in a small more precise way. Complete with pottery tools, turning wheel, anti-slip base and a compact portable form factor the UNIEK pottery wheel is now available to back via Kickstarter. Thanks to over 260 backers the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 43 days remaining.

Miniature pottery wheel

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $69 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Pottery is a great art to train one’s creativity, hand-eye coordination and focus. Also, you can still create cups, dishes and vases with it. You can follow the video on social media to make your pottery or create your own pottery. Different color can be painted on the pottery to stay unique from the others.”

With the assumption that the Uniek crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Uniek miniature portable pottery wheel project view the promotional video below.

“Modern high-torque motors are powerful yet consume little power, enough to run on batteries entirely. Uniek has internal 7000 mAh batteries allowing it to run non-stop for 4-6 hours. To avoid running out of battery in the middle of a section, a clear battery-level indicator is located on the body. Anti-slip rubber pad is installed at the bottom for use on any surface. To allow easy cleaning away from home, all components of Uniek are coated with dirt-repellent coating.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the miniature portable pottery wheel, jump over to the official Uniek crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

