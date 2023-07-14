Mini Pump miniature bicycle pump offers 100PSI

Cyclists who are always on the lookout for the latest biking accessories and gadgets that can make their rides smoother and more enjoyable might want to check out the Mini Pump. This compact and lightweight bicycle pump is aptly named as it is designed to be the smallest possible pump that can help inflate your tires whenever you need it.

Despite its small size, the Mini Pump packs a punch, offering up to 100 PSI of pressure to make sure your tires are always properly inflated. With a weight of just 115g, the Mini Pump is easy to carry around with you on your rides, so you can be sure you are always prepared for any tire emergencies that might arise. So, if you are a cyclist who values convenience and efficiency, the Mini Pump might just be the perfect accessory for you!

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $62 or £53 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the purchase price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With MINI PUMP, your inflatable products can plump up in a snap. It’s more efficient but much smaller than other normal electric air pumps. Having this mini tool on your trips, you will get more convenience and pleasure. The small size doesn’t affect its running time. For 700x25C road bike tire, MINI PUMP can inflates from 0 PSI to 80 PSI in just 70 seconds. That means you can inflate 3 road bike tires on a single charge.”

Miniature bicycle pump

“The unique nozzle design is compatible with Schrader, Presta, and Dulop Valves, suitable for a variety of bicycles. The high-quality aluminum alloy housing material can ensure its durability and reliability. Built-in 350mAh rechargeable battery for wireless use. No need to worry about troublesome cable length adjustments or tangles. MINI PUMP is equipped with a Type-C port, it takes only 25 minutes to fully charge. “

If the Mini Pump campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Mini Pump miniature bicycle pump project review the promotional video below.

“Another function of MINI PUMP is more than you can imagine. It is ideal for cleaning your camera lens and other hard-to-reach cracks. You can easily blow the dust away. As small as Airpods case, MINI PUMP weighs only 115g which makes it highly portable. This lightweight and compact gadget can go with you anywhere without any lengthy preparation or costly equipment bag. Just grab your MINI PUMP and go!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and build specifications for the miniature bicycle pump, jump over to the official Mini Pump crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals