MINISFORUM MS-01 Intel PC Mini WorkStation

MINISFORUM has unveiled its new Mini WorkStation MS-01, a compact yet powerful device designed to meet the needs of tech enthusiasts and professionals. This workstation is now available for pre-order and is built to handle high-performance tasks, including gaming and demanding network and storage applications. The MS-01 features a high-performance Intel 13th generation i9 CPU, offering excellent expandability with support for up to 24TB of SSD storage.

The heart of the MS-01 is its high-performance processors, offering a choice between the Intel Core i9-13900H and the i9-12900H. These processors feature 14 cores and 20 threads, with a base frequency of 2.6 GHz that can turbo boost up to 5.4 GHz. This ensures that even the most demanding software runs smoothly. The integrated 96EU Intel Iris Xe graphics, with speeds up to 1.5 GHz, provide sharp and smooth visuals for all computing needs.

Networking capabilities are a standout feature of the MS-01, boasting transfer speeds of up to 65 Gbps, making it the fastest Mini PC in MINISFORUM’s range. It includes two 10G SFP+ ports and two 2.5G RJ45 ports, which allow for high-speed network connections. The workstation also has two USB4 interfaces that support 40 Gbps transfers, making it easy to move large files quickly.

MS-01 Intel PC Mini WorkStation connectivity and storage

When it comes to storage, the MS-01 offers ample and flexible options. It has three M.2 NVMe SSD slots and one U.2 NVMe hard drive expansion slot. The workstation also supports Raid0 and Raid1 configurations, which can be optimized for performance or data redundancy.

The MS-01 is designed to be scalable to meet your changing needs. It includes a standard PCIe x16 slot, which is compatible with NVIDIA RTX A2000 professional graphics cards, for those looking to boost their graphics performance. The workstation can support up to 64 GB of RAM through two laptop memory slots.

To ensure that the MS-01 operates at its best, it features an efficient cooling system. This system includes a high-speed, low-noise fan and a separate cooling fan for the hard drive, maintaining stability even under heavy workloads. The workstation is also equipped with Intel vPro technology, which includes Intel AMT for remote system management. This allows for updates and troubleshooting even when the operating system is not running.

MS-01 specifications:

– Intel Core i9-13900H and i9-12900H processors

– Intel Iris Xe graphics

– Network transfer speeds up to 65 Gbps

– 10G SFP+ ports and 2.5G RJ45 ports for high-speed network connections

– USB4 interfaces with up to 40 Gbps transfer speed

– M.2 NVMe SSD slots and U.2 NVMe hard drive expansion slot for storage

– Raid0 and Raid1 configurations for performance or backup

– PCIe x16 slot compatible with NVIDIA RTX A2000 professional graphics cards

– Laptop memory slots supporting up to 64 GB

– Robust cooling system with high-speed, low-noise fan

– Intel vPro technology support for remote management with Intel AMT

The versatility of the MS-01 is one of its most notable features. It can function as a mini desktop, an advanced network router, or a Thunderbolt storage device. With an additional graphics card, it becomes a mini graphics workstation, suitable for a variety of professional uses.

Priced starting at $549 USD, the MINISFORUM Mini WorkStation MS-01 is a high-performance, versatile solution for those who need the power of a workstation without the bulk. Its combination of processing power, advanced networking, extensive storage, scalability, and remote management features make it an appealing choice for gamers, creative professionals, and anyone requiring a fast and reliable network and storage system.



