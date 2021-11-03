Mini Shadow Edition available on all UK models

Mini has announced that its Mini Shadow Edition will be available on all of its UK models in the Mini range, with new models now added.

The Mini Shadow Edition was previously available on the Mini Clubman and Mini Countryman and now it is coming to the Mini Hatch, Mini Convertible, and Mini Electric.

The new Shadow Edition has a Midnight Black metallic exterior paint colour, with contrasting Silver roof and mirror caps and Piano Black Exterior, creating a dramatic and streamlined look.

Customers can choose an all-electric powertrain with the MINI Electric, or between Cooper and Cooper S engines, in both manual and automatic transmission on the MINI Hatch and MINI Convertible models

The Shadow Edition for MINI Hatch and Convertible is based on the Sport trim level, including 18” John Cooper Works Course Spoke alloy wheels, Silver roof and mirror caps, John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit including John Cooper Works spoiler, and LED front and rear lights.

The MINI Electric Shadow Edition is based on the Level 3 model and comes with 17” Tentacle Spoke alloy wheels as standard, alongside Piano Black Exterior and Midnight Black metallic roof and mirror caps.

You can find out more information about the Mini Shadow models over at Mini at the link below.

Source Mini

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals